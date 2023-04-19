AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A historic building in Augusta is getting some new life, thanks to Security Federal Bank.

During a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, business and community leaders celebrated as the historic 1924 bank building at 1109 Broad Street officially became the newest home of Security Federal Bank after significant rehabilitation, renovations, and construction both inside and outside.

This newest branch of Security Federal was originally constructed in 1924 as “The Uptown Branch” of Georgia Railroad Bank and Trust and opened in January 1925.

“It brings back history for the enjoyment of the future,” Phil Wahl, President of Security Federal Bank, told WJBF. “It preserves history [and] it provides for what we do, repurposing the original bank to a bank today. The greatest opportunity is for us to provide a resource for the businesses and individuals and the downtown area for banking services and financial needs.”

The original building was expanded and modernized in 1947 to add meeting space and air conditioning, which meant major changes that covered up the building`s neo-classical interior features, including a 25 ft. cathedral ceiling and crown molding that were concealed and out of sight for almost 75 years, according to a spokesperson for Security Federal Bank.

The last time major improvements were made to the property was in 1963, when Georgia Railroad Bank added a drive-thru for customer convenience.

Wahl, in addition to serving as the President of Security Federal Bank, is also a native Augustan who has lived here for close to six decades, and sees the bank’s adoption of its new downtown location as part of a wonderful trend of growth and investment in downtown Augusta.

“I’ve seen the progression from Broad Street being really the center of commerce, the center of business,” Wahl said. “And then it lost that. So, to invest in Broad Street, to invest in the city center, to invest in downtown for the future, is really important so it makes you feel good.”

According to a spokesperson for Security Federal Bank, their team worked alongside local historians, architects, and builders for the extensive historic restoration required by the project, creating both a historically preserved structure with modern improvements, one that benefits both downtown visitors and patrons of the bank.

In addition to substantial building improvements, a fountain with sitting area and a historic replica four-faced clock provide a new green space for those relaxing and doing business along the 10th and 11th Street blocks of downtown.

The project`s significant community investment and attention to detail, a spokesperson for Security Federal Bank said, serves as a testament to Security Federal`s 100-year history and commitment to serve the CSRA as a local community bank.

The 1109 Broad Street location will be the 19th branch of Security Federal Bank. Security Federal Bank was founded in Aiken, SC, in 1922 and is the only bank headquartered in the Augusta-Aiken Metro Area.