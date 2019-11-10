Hiring fair in Augusta hopes to help you find your next opportunity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Are you looking for a job? A hiring fair is coming to the Garden City.

The event is from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn Augusta on Stevens Creek Road.

We’re told there will be hundreds of opportunities and you can even meet employers face to face.

Here’s what you need to do:

Register

a. Provide all information including a valid cell number so we can send you updates and alerts.

b. Emails will be sent for reminders and a few days before the event, a Career Fair Guide will be provided that lists all employers and job titles they are hiring for.

c. After registering, go to FindYourNewJob.com and upload your resume and search the jobs available. Attend Event

a. Dress for Success! Business attire.

b. Bring plenty of resumes to the event. Get Hired at The Event

If you have questions, call the National Career Fairs at 877-561-5627