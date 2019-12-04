Hiring fair at Ft. Gordon December 4th

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – If you or somebody you know needs a job, then Fort Gordon is the place to be on December 4th. But you need to have your ID to get on post.

Many companies will be at the hiring fair ranging from local to national ones. The fair is being hosted by Transition Careers. Available positions include defense, IT, cyber, and intel jobs.

The fair is designed so active-duty military members, veterans, their family members, and civilians can have face-to-face conversations with potential employers.

Governor Kemp told us not too long ago the Peach State has added 29,000 jobs so far this year and 300 projects with a lot of those jobs being here in the Augusta area.

Dr. Tom Clark, the Executive Director for the Alliance for Ft. Gordon said, “It’s an opportunity to fill all these growing jobs. Whether they’re at the Georgia Cyber Center or Parsons or Unisys or across our entire region, come. There’s an opportunity for you, if you have the right skills, to work in our area.”

The hiring fair starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 2:00 p.m. It will be at the Gordon’s Conference and Catering Building (18402 19th Street, Fort Gordon, GA, 30905).

If you can’t make it to the hiring fair today, you can register and upload your resume here.