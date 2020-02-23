Hiring event looking to fill jobs for Kimberly-Clark

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A hiring event is coming to the Garden City.

MAU is partnering with Kimberly-Clark to offer job opportunities with MAU at Kimberly-Clark at a number of locations including its Beech Island, South Carolina location.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, February 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marion Hatcher Center on Greene Street in Augusta.

Available Jobs Include:

Packer

Forklift Operator

Machine Operator

Material Prep

General Labor

Material Handler

Production Worker

We’re told there are many benefits including health coverage and being paid weekly.

More details, here: https://www.mau.com/now-hiring/mau-at-kimberly-clark-is-holding-a-nationwide-hiring-event