Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office & Burke EMA Fire & Rescue, are on the scene of an accident.

Officials say a propane truck crashed on Highway 56 South about ½ mile south of Edmund Burke Academy.

Injuries are reported and vehicle extrication is underway.

Highway 56 is shut down in both directions, and traffic is now being diverted.

You are urged to find a different route.

We will provide updates as they become available.