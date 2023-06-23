BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC. (WJBF)- The heavy storms from last night caused damage across the CSRA. But one of the hardest hit areas–Batesburg-Leesville.

Crews were working through the night and into Friday afternoon to fix damage to the train trestle that runs across Highway 1.

People who have lived in the area for a long time say they’ve never seen anything like the rain that fell just 24 hours ago.

““I’ve been here for 50 years, and I have never seen this much water in these areas,” said resident Archie Mckiever. “Last night, I’m gonna tell you, you could’ve had a jon boat out here wherever you wanted to go. I mean, water was everywhere.”

So how much rain did this town get?

All told, about 10 inches of rain came to the town over the whole day. 2-3 inches in the morning, and 6 inches over two hours last night.

For 10-year resident and town manager Ted Luckadoo, the damage is something he’s never seen.

“Even with the 2015 flooding, the disaster that happened in South Carolina, this was more water in this event than we saw with the 2015 event,” said Luckadoo.

Mayor Lancer Shull says the damage to the train trestle on Highway 1 was one of the worst, after water was redirected and washed it out.

But response teams worked through the day Friday to fix it.

“We were there last night around midnight, talking to Norfolk Southern, and also CR Jackson, who will be cleaning the road with DOT. And Norfolk Southern is just jamming a bunch of rock underneath that thing,” said Shull.

And after workers from both companies put in hours last night and Friday, they were able to open Highway 1 back up.

The only thing left to do is to fill a hole on the other side of the trestle, which workers say should be taken care of over the weekend.

All in all- progress is being made, but there’s still work to do for a town that was literally under water.