AIKEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Highland Springs Middle School students will begin their first day of school in person on campus on Tuesday, July 25th.

School officials say that laptop and printed schedules are being distributed at North Augusta High School on Monday and will be on site in the cafeteria until 6 P.M., but students who do not pick up their laptops and schedules will be issued a schedule tomorrow and a laptop later during the week.

According to school officials, the doors to Highland Springs Middle School will officially open at 7:30 A.M., and students will go to the gymnasium, where they will be welcomed and seated by grade level with their advisory teacher.