(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Augusta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#10. Southbound Smokehouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1009 Center St, North Augusta, SC 29841-3986

Tripadvisor

#9. Willie Jewell’s Old School Bbq

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3512 Old Petersburg Rd On The Corner of Washington Road and Baston Road, Martinez, GA 30907-2920

Tripadvisor

#8. Freeman’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1060 Sand Bar Ferry Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842-4589

Tripadvisor

#7. Mot’s Pit Cooked Barbeque

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 3963 Columbia Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-2219

Tripadvisor

#6. Hawaiian Style Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1719 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA 30904-5186

Tripadvisor

#5. Woodys Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-5500

Tripadvisor

#4. The Pot Smoker BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-1902

Tripadvisor

#3. Southbound Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1855 Central Ave, Augusta, GA 30904-5734

Tripadvisor

#2. Sconyers Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2250 Sconyers Way, Augusta, GA 30906-3400

Tripadvisor

#1. BBQ Barn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10298 Atomic Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-4483

