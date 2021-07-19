(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

For all your latest local headlines and breaking news delivered to you, sign up for our NEWSLETTER

In Augusta, the annual mean wage is $46,160 or 13.7% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $194,080. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer systems analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,960

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

2 / 50ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#49. Occupational therapists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $80,030

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– Employment: 133,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

3 / 50Canva

#48. Speech-language pathologists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $80,100

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

4 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#47. Database administrators and architects

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

5 / 50Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#46. Web developers and digital interface designers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $82,660

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,370

– Employment: 148,340

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,790)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,250)

6 / 50Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $83,070

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

7 / 50Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#44. Physical therapists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $85,230

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

8 / 50Austin Community College // Flickr

#43. Veterinarians

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $85,410

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

9 / 50PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#42. Computer programmers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,660

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

10 / 50BDUK fibre // flickr

#41. Electronics engineers, except computer

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,070

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

11 / 50David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,370

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

12 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#39. Management analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $89,950

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

13 / 50EU2017EE // Flickr

#38. Information security analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,820

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

14 / 50USACE NY // Flickr

#37. Construction managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $91,750

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

15 / 50Canva

#36. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $92,080

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

16 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Industrial engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $93,080

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

17 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $93,860

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

18 / 50Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lawyers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $94,670

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

19 / 50Canva

#32. Materials engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $95,890

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,890

– Employment: 26,820

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

— Boulder, CO ($127,260)

— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

20 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#31. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $97,320

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

21 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#30. Architects, except landscape and naval

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $97,730

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

22 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#29. Medical and health services managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

23 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Nurse practitioners

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $98,060

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

24 / 50Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Physician assistants

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $99,860

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

25 / 50Pixabay

#26. General and operations managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $102,240

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

26 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Purchasing managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,620

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

27 / 50Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#24. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,640

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

28 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Human resources managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,770

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

29 / 50NTNU // Flickr

#22. Natural sciences managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,490

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

30 / 50IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#21. Nuclear engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,700

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,700

– Employment: 15,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)

31 / 50Canva

#20. Civil engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,720

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

32 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#19. Computer network architects

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $111,800

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

33 / 50Canva

#18. Financial managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $111,810

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

34 / 50Canva

#17. Electrical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $113,220

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

35 / 50Canva

#16. Sales managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $113,330

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

36 / 50Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#15. Chemical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $115,200

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

37 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#14. Industrial production managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $116,520

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

38 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#13. Marketing managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $117,110

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

39 / 50Canva

#12. Mechanical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $118,330

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

40 / 50Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#11. Pharmacists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $122,280

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

41 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $122,900

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

42 / 50Canva

#9. Family medicine physicians

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $124,400

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

43 / 50TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#8. Sales engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $138,090

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

44 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#7. Training and development managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $140,560

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

45 / 50Kzenon // Shutterstock

#6. Optometrists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $141,520

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

46 / 50Pixabay

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $143,550

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

47 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $149,220

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

48 / 50Canva

#3. Dentists, general

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $167,360

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

49 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Education administrators, postsecondary

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $180,620

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

50 / 50Canva

#1. Nurse anesthetists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $194,080

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

ALSO: Highest paying jobs in Augusta that require a bachelor’s degree