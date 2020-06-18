High Tech planned for R&B HOF

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) One man has some big plans to honor Rhythm and Blues artists in Augusta.

As we told you LaMont Robinson wants the Garden City to be the home for a permanent R-And-B Hall of Fame.

Robinson sees the museum bringing in a half a million people with it’s high tech exhibits.

“It will not be your typical museum which today I call them funeral parlors with lights it would be highly interactive virtual reality 3-D hologram, we got to definitely find a location, because location, location is so important also parking,” said LaMont Robinson, CEO of the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

Robinson says he personally has one million dollars in memorabilia that could be shown in the Hall of Fame.