High-speed internet headed to rural parts of the CSRA including Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The pandemic has revealed greater issues for the public including internet access in areas, especially rural locations. Now Aiken Electric Co-op is working on a partnership to bring fiber-optic internet to rural areas including Aiken County.

“It’s like an oasis in the middle of a desert folks are going to be able to get connected for the first time,” Aiken Representative Bill Taylor told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “That is so true because we see people that have these issues all the time,” Aiken Electric CEO Gary Stooksbury added.

As Shawn told you last year, a recent study showed gaps in internet access across the Palmetto State including the CSRA. Now Aiken Electric Co-op is partnering with a Lexington-based company to bring high-speed internet across its reach. “We’re looking at, what will it take to serve this area that we’re, we’re looking to serve where there’s underserved and no service customers and where we currently are starting first,” Stooksbury shared.

The plan is to expand the internet to not only Aiken County but other areas in their service district, as well. “Saluda County, Edgefield County, Calhoun County, and a little bit of Barnwell that we serve out toward Orangeburg,” he added.

The project is an effort that started from the statehouse down to the utility company.

“The legislature has helped by advancing a broadband bill last year, which helped them move this forward,” Rep. Taylor said. “We’ve been working on this probably for a little less than two years, working with different partners. We thought we had a partner to do this, and then that sort of fell apart. And then we’ve been utilizing consultants. And finally, we came to the end of the day where we decided that Carolina Connect was a good partner, was a good fit for us,” Stooksbury revealed.

The estimated price tag is millions of dollars. “We currently are going to do a backbone of fiber backbone in our service territory that is going to hook all of our offices, all of our substations together, and all of our communications. So we’re going to be able to utilize our electric system and everything with this fiber backbone. Then because of that, we’re going to be able to come off of that backbone with high-speed internet fiber, to the home,” Stooksbury shared.

Meanwhile, if you do notice a friend or family member receiving the new internet speeds in their homes and you haven’t … “Remember, patience is a virtue,” Stooksbury said.

We’re told this will be a multi-year project. “Not only are we committed to this, but we’re also looking for additional grant funds. We were excited when the state legislature did the broadband bill, which cleared up some issues about right aways, they also cleared up issues on whether an electric cooperative could be in this business. So they did a great job doing that.,” Stooksbury added.

Count on us to let you know what the next steps will be.