BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – If you live in Bamberg County, there’s good news coming your way. High-speed internet could be just a click away.

“We want every G that they got, 3, 4, 5, somebody told me they working on 10 Gs. Whatever it is, we want every G in every home,” Congressman Jim Clyburn said.

Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties are poised to receive a significant boost of $24 million in funding aimed at enhancing high-speed internet access. “It’s not as good as it should be ’cause I have a lot of problems with my internet service. So it’s so good that we can improve what’s going on now in that,” Sam Ellen Porter added.

More than 2,600 potential subscribers in Bamberg County stand to benefit from the affordable connectivity program, including businesses, farms, and homes. “The ACP offers a discount of up to $30 per month towards the internet services to qualify low-income households for broadband services,” Rural Utility Services’ Shannon Lagree added.

These funds can be used for various reasons, including building, improving, or acquiring broadband-related facilities and equipment. “In fact, we asking some people to start applying now we know exactly where we are going to be building,” Congressman Clyburn shared. “So people should start making the applications down so that when the cable gets there, they’ll be ready to benefit from it.” “We really need that. It’s very important,” Porter added.

For more information, visit: https://www.usda.gov/reconnect