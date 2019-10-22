Hidden in Plain Sight: Local man brings awareness to breast cancer in unconventional way

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mike Higby has been turning horseshoes into pink ribbons and hiding them in random locations across the CSRA.

For years, Mike has been selling the ribbons through his charity “Finding a Ribbon to Find a Cure,” and donating the money to the University Hospital Foundation for the Breast Cancer Department and Mobile Mammography Bus.

This year, as part of his “Hidden in Plain Sight” campaign, Mike has hidden a ribbon every day of October.

Each horseshoe ribbon has a note inside.

