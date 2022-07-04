(WJBF) – A hidden gem is something that you treasure but may not be recognized by others.

The city of Augusta has plenty of it’s own hidden gems.

Whether it’s a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel gets far less recognition than it deserves.

Here’s a list of just some of the things in Augusta that people consider hidden gems.

If you’ve been Downtown late at night and see a line forming out of Knuckle Sandwiches, just know there’s a reason for it. Located on Broad Street, this sandwich spot is a must try if you live in Augusta. Stop in for their famous “PBR-B-Q Sandwich,” and more.

2. Arsenal Taproom

You can find Arsenal Taproom on Monte Sano Ave, and people say they have the best grilled cheese sandwiches in town. They also feature more than 150 beers from around the globe, tater tots, and more.

3. Happy House

If you’re a fan of Korean food then Happy House may be right up your alley. They’ve got a wide selection of Korean BBQ, Noodles, Hot Pot, and more. You can find them on Deans Bridge Rd.

4. Wasabi Express

Wasabi Express is a Japanese Steak House that also specializes in Vietnamese food, and seafood. If you stop in, be sure to go hungry, because they have a big selection of items to choose from.

5. Dead Media Collectibles

If you’re a collector of items of the past, then Dead Media Collectibles may have what you’re looking for. They specialize in laserdiscs, VHS, Betamax, tapes, and more. They also buy, sell, and trade, comics, movies, and toys.

6. Humanitree House

Humanitree House is Augusta’s first organic & vegan fresh-pressed juice joint. The business was founded by a local couple, and they also serve smoothies, raw & vegan salads, soups, acai bowls, and more.

7. Le Chat Noir

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do then follow Le Chat Noir. The local theatre is always doing something fun and exciting. Whether it’s improv comedy, plays, film festivals, or the up and coming “Tipsy Spelling Bee,” Le Chat is a fun spot to stop by, have a drink, and be entertained.

8. Taqueria El Rey

Fans of authentic Mexican food should definitely stop by this one. Plenty people reach out to us about Taqueria El Rey, and how you have to try it.

9. Scott Russell

If you’re a fan of good food, and supporting local business, then you have to follow Scott Russell. Is Instagram account “6bitesin,” has Russell go to local restaurants trying out their food, and taking a picture with the food. His web series, “Love Augusta,” showcases local businesses as well. Russell goal is always to shed a light on all things local.

10. Village Deli

The Village Deli may not be considered a hidden gem to some, but so many people reached out about it, that we had to put it on the list. They’ve been around since 1988 and have won locals over with their good food, and service. Stop in and grab a quick bite with friends at this Augusta favorite.

These are just some of the many hidden gems in Augusta. So if you see something on the list that you’ve never heard of, then you may want to put it on your radar.