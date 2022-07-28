AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A hidden gem is something that you treasure but may not be recognized by others.

Whether it’s a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, a nice place to take a hike or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel gets far less recognition than it deserves.

For this edition of “Hidden Gems” we headed to Aiken. We reached out on social media and asked people what are some of the places that they consider hidden gems in the area.

If you’re a fan of great out doors, check out Boyd Pond Park. Good vibes, great scenery, and they have a disc golf course!

Location: 340 Boyd Pond Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

2. Richardson’s Lake Water Park

We all know it’s hot outside, so if you need to take a dip definitely check out this place. They have a water slide, diving boards, food and more. Check out their prices, and enjoy a day at the lake. It’s worth the drive.

Location: 919 Richardsons Lake Rd, Warrenville, SC 29851

3. Hitchcock Woods

If you’re looking for a nice hike in the woods with friends, then try out Hitchcock Woods. It’s one of the largest urban forests in the nation, and it has a nice hiking trail.

Location: Hitchcock Woods, Aiken, SC 29801

4. The Alley

Those who live in Aiken are probably familiar with this spot, but if you’ve never been, you’re missing out. Plenty of good restaurants with outdoor seating, axe throwing, art spots, and more. Take a day and walk around. Plus there’s cornhole games!

Location: The Alley SW, Aiken, SC 29801

5. Aiken Equine Rescue

This place does a ton of good for horses, and the horse community in Aiken. The non-profit organization’s mission is to rescue horses that have been abused or neglected and work with racetracks to find a new purpose for off-the-track thoroughbreds. They’ve continued to do great work even after a fire in April of 2021 destroyed their barn, office, and vocational room. If you looking for a good place to support, this is the one.

6. Midway Grill

Of course we had to stop by at least one restaurant on our way out of Aiken County, and everyone recommended a good one. Midway Grill had burgers, fries, chicken tenders, ice cream, and more. While there I had some chicken tenders that were out of this world, and the staff was super friendly too.

2060 Augusta Rd, Gloverville, SC 29828

7. What’s Cookin’

Another Aiken favorite, this family owned restaurant is a great place for breakfast or lunch. Try out the breakfast plate and enjoy the surroundings.

Location: 123 Laurens St NW B, Aiken, SC 29801

8. Betsy’s Round the Corner

Betsy’s has been in Aiken since 2012, and the business has grown a lot since then. They feature breakfast sandwiches, pimento cheese grits cakes, and baked goods. If you’re in the area, try this place out!

Location: 224 Park Ave SW, Aiken, SC 29801

These are just some of Aiken’s hidden gems that people recommended to us. If you have any more suggestions please go to the comment section on Facebook, and we’ll try to swing by for the next time we’re in town for “Hidden Gems.”