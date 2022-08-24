AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – For Dori Scott, every day without the smile and laughter of her 4-year-old son Izzy Scott is tough.

“It’s an unimaginable pain that me and my family deal with every single day,” Scott said.

The 4-year-old drowned earlier this summer during a private swim lesson in Burke County, a tragedy Scott could have never imagined.

“No one should lose their child by sending them to swim lessons,” Scott said.

The GBI in Thomson is now investigating the case.

Georgia laws currently don’t address swim lessons in private pools though there are regulations for schools and daycares.

Scott said that’s something she wants to see change.

“I just feel like it could have been prevented had there been more laws in place and if we get laws in place, it could help save other kids lives.”

Scott said her push for change also led her to start the Israel Scott Foundation to bring awareness and help prevent swim instructor led drownings.

Saturday, a benefit concert at Macedonia of Grovetown will help raise funds to start the foundation.

“Its about making everybody aware and making the whole community apart of fixing things in the community,” Esaias Meritt said.

Scott said the black panther was Izzy’s favorite superhero and now the foundation will give Izzy a chance to become a hero himself.

“Superheroes what do they do? They help save lives. So, I want them to remember him as a superhero because he’s going to help save lives.”