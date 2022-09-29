AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 3rd Annual Heroes for Hope 5K Run/Walk benefitting local child victims is happening Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lake Olmstead Trailhead on the Augusta Canal.

This is a family friendly event that encourages adults and kids to dress up in their favorite superhero costumes and participate in the 5k run, 5k walk, or the Fun Run for kids aged 10 and under.

The event will also have plenty of fun activities for families including, superheroes available for photo ops, face-painting, food trucks, a special musical guest especially for kids, a costume contest for kids, adults, pets, and strollers, free Pokemon cards, and more.

The event is a fundraiser for local children in foster care, with prizes being given out to the top team and individual that raises the most funds.

You can register at the event at Register at ChildEnrichment.org/HeroesforHope or on RunSignUp.