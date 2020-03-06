Here’s something you don’t expect to see: Graves being lifted right out of the ground

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — The impact of the heavy rain has caused multiple road closures and flooding in the CSRA. At the Second Mount Moriah Baptist Chruch in Harlem, several graves are submerged underwater.

“It’s not fair; it’s very unfair,” said Bridgett Burley. “We don’t want this to happen to our loved ones; it’s very unfair. It’s not a good sight to see, not all.”

Bridgett Burley, recently buried her father at this cemetery, says she hates to see this happen to people’s loved ones.

“I’ve received phone calls this morning, and last night, that I needed to check out the site,” said Burley. “It’s a mess over here, and something needs to be done about this. All of this water is terrible.”

One man who lives behind Mount Moriah Baptist says the issue is the dirt road that leads to his house builds up from all of the access water.

“It comes off that road, and over in this gravesite,” explained Carlton Thompkins. “I’ve been trying to get something done.”

Carlton Thompkins has lived in Harlem for about 28 years. He says he has never seen the site look like this before. Thompkins says he is concerned about safety issues for the people who live near the cemetery.

“With these graves popping up in the water, I don’t know if posses a safety issue to my water,” said Thompkins. “However, I have asked the city to come and test the water at my house.”

Thompkins says he’s been in contact with the city about the road. He hopes this unfortunate situation sheds light on the issue.

“I would love to see the city, the county, or the state take care of these people’s graves,” explained Thompkins. “That is so important for their families.”

There is no word if or when the cemetery will be restored.