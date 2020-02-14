Here we go again: The Augusta Players’ “Mamma Mia” has something for everyone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Players had their final run-through of “Mamma Mia,” which is opening at the Imperial Theatre next week.

This is the Players’ 75th Anniversary Season and they wanted to do a show that had something for everyone.

We sat down with Scott Seidl, the Executive and Artistic Director, to find out more about the show.

“What I love about it is pretty much everyone knows ‘Mamma Mia’. It’s a worldwide phenomenon. Millions — literally millions of people have seen it and there are movies on top of that and there’s the popularity of ABBA, the pop group in the ’70s before that. So, everyone kind of knows the music and I think that’s one of the reasons it’s so popular, ’cause it’s so you can sing along with it when you’re at the show and just have a good time,” said Seidl.

The show runs Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. and there’s a matinee Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.

