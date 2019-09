HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah woman is in jail, charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Warrants accuse Brittany Judy of hitting a 3-year-old boy in the face, leaving bruises and a cut on the boy’s eyelid back on September 9th.

The boy was reportedly hospitalized.

Judy was arrested Sunday. She remains in the Webster Detention Center.