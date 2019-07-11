Hephzibah woman arrested for conspiring to support ISIS

Kim Anh Vo is charged with providing material support to ISIS.

Vo pleaded guilty in the U.S. district court of New York on June 26th.



She is accused of pledging allegiance to the caliphate, as well as recruiting new members and translating online messages.

Vo’s sentencing is scheduled for October 17th.

20-year-old Kim Anh Vo was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with conspiring to provide material to support a terrorist organization.

Right now she is in federal custody before she makes her next appearance in court.

“For someone to give information that can potentially harm us still living in the United States, that is unsettling,” said Taylor Powell.

The complaint filed in the southern district of New York states Kim Vo pledged allegiance to the United Cyber Caliphate.

The group was committed to carrying out online attacks against Americans. Between January and February 2017, the complaint claims Vo helped recruit new members and others to create online content for Isis.

The claim says she threatened people in New York including, a non-profit organization.

One video included the message: “You messed with the Islamic State, so expect us soon.”

In April 2017 the UCC posted online a kill list containing the names and personal information of more than 8,000 people.

Vo is looking at 20 years maximum in prison. She also indicated she was responsible for translating online messages for hacking groups. Those groups used social media outlets including Twitter.

“We are taught as children right from wrong, so you knew what you were doing was wrong,” explained Powell. “You should be given the maximum punishment. If it’s only 20 years, that’s not sufficient in my eyes.”The complaint claims Vo called the FBI herself and talked with federal agents about the online hacking for isis groups.

In the recorded interviews, vo said she helped recruit for an Isis supporting cyber group.

“Our military is what having to defend us from these things,” said Powell. “They should have some time of saying what kind of punishments be.”

Her attorney, says she had a court hearing Tuesday afternoon where she agreed to be transferred to the southern district of NY.

For now, a spokesperson for the Marshall’s Office in Savannah says she is being held in Lincolnton County.

You can read the full DOJ complaint below or by clicking HERE

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged a 20-year-old Hephzibah woman with conspiring to support the ISIS.

Kim Anh Vo was arrested Tuesday and scheduled to appear in federal court in Augusta on charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

It was not immediately clear whether she had a defense attorney.

Authorities said Vo joined an online group called the United Cyber Caliphate that pledged allegiance to Islamic State Group and spread propaganda on its behalf.

Prosecutors said Vo recruited members to the group to assist in hacking efforts.

They said the group published so-called “kill lists” containing the names of American soldiers and State Department officials.

One list included the names and address of more than 3,600 people in the New York City area.

Vo reportedly went under many aliases including:

F@ng

SyxxZMC

Zozo

Miss.Bones

Sage Pi

Kitty Lee

You can read the full DOJ complaint below or by clicking HERE