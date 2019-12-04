Hephzibah teen missing since 2016 found safe in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah teen, missing for 3 years, has been located in Evans.

18-year-old Jeremy Summerall was reportedly located on Wednesday, in good condition, working at a local business in Evans.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us that Summerall applied for a state ID about two months ago. Following up on this, investigators located him.

He was reportedly safe, living with family or relatives for most of the time since 2016.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children states Summerall was last seen on November 28th, 2016 in Hephzibah.