HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A resident in Hephzibah has won $2 million playing the Powerball.

According to the Georgia Lottery official, the winner purchased the ticket on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on December 25th.

However, according to the Georgia Lottery, no tickets matched all 6 numbers.

The jackpot has now increased to $685 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday, December 27th.