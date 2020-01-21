Hephzibah Middle teacher charged with child molestation could face deportation

(WJBF) – An ICE hold has been placed on a Hephzibah Middle School teacher accused of child molestation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will take Rumah Byrapaka into custody if she posts bond, according to District Attorney Natalie Paine.

Byrapaka was in court for an initial hearing Tuesday and was awarded a $25,000 bond after requested by her attorney. The District Attorney’s office opposed the request for bond.

Byrapaka was arrested last week after an investigation revealed that she had allegedly texted nude photos and explicit messages to her 13-year-old student.

