Hephzibah Middle teacher arrested after allegedly molesting male student

Hephzibah, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female teacher on charges of Child Molestation.

Wednesday, a mother of a student at Hephzibah Middle School reported an inappropriate relationship allegedly taking place between the teacher and her son.

After an investigation between the RCSO and RCBOE, the teacher was arrested on charges for Child Molestation and Enticing a Minor for Indecent Purposes.

The teacher is on paid administrative leave. Her identity has not yet been released.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this investigation.