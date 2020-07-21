Hephzibah man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 49-year-old Richard Hunt Moore Jr. of Hephzibah was arrested and sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography at an Augusta motel where a 14-year-old boy alerted a staff member that he was in danger.

Moore was sentenced to 264 months in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution and will be under 20 years of supervised release after his sentence.

“This monstrous predation came to an end when a child in danger reached out to a motel worker, and that alert staff member quickly notified authorities. “The act of seeing something and saying something allowed law enforcement to do something by shutting down Moore and his fellow predators before another child could be harmed.” Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia

The investigation began when Moore was found with the 14-year-old boy in the motel. After being questioned, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI found child pornography on his electric devices.

The images in Moore’s possession led to four others involved and their indictment on federal charges.

Moore, 40-year-old Charles Casey Garner, and 40-year old Carl Scott Ruger pled guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography. The fourth person involved committed suicide before questioning.

“Predators like Moore have no place in a civilized society. Their victims are re-victimized every time their images are shared or viewed. “The FBI remains committed to protecting our young citizens and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to stop people like Moore from victimizing any more children.” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta