Hephzibah Lions Club holding 23rd annual golf classic for charity

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – You’ll soon get the chance to play a few rounds of golf and give to charity at the same time.

The Hephzibah Lions Club is holding its 23rd Annual Golf Classic at Applewood Golf Course, Saturday, November 6th, at 4:00 p.m.

Registration is still available for the event and is limited to the first 72 players to register and pay.

The entire event is for a good cause. In fact, it’s for several good causes.

The Hephzibah Lions Club supports several organizations in Georgia, including:

Leader Dogs for the Blind

The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation

The Georgia Lion’s Camp, Inc.

The Lions Club also pays for eyeglasses for those who are visually impaired and financially in need every year.