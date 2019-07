AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) -- A teenager is recovering following a shooting in the Crosland Park Neighborhood of Aiken, Wednesday. Residents say there have been issues in the area for quite some time. But area leaders say they are working to change that.

"I feel absolutely safe," Board Member of the Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative James Simmons, Jr. told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk."It doesn't make any difference in the income level of the neighborhood, you're always going to have issues and problems," he added.