AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Helping Hands, Inc. will hold its 20th annual Chef’s Extravaganza fundraiser later this week.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Woodside Country Club on Woodside Plantation Dr. in Aiken. This year’s theme is “Around the World” and will feature internationally-inspired dishes. Tickets are $125 per person.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by six-course dinner at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Helping Hands, Inc. website.