AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local nonprofit hosted its biggest fundraisers of the year; a fundraiser that’s been around for 20 years.

“Each one teach one we are building a bridge for our youth we are wanting them to know that there is more out there we are wanting the community to be proud of giving back,” said Chimeco Biles, volunteer & outreach coordinator.

Helping Hands have been serving abandoned and neglected children since the early 1970’s. The annual chef’s extravaganza raises money to continue their mission.

This year’s theme “Around the World” featured a variety of international inspired dishes.

“We have local chefs that donate their time and donate their food also mentor student chefs and they prepare the meals to serve us and this is our largest fundraiser of the yea” said Bridget Redig, communication director.

They also hope to serve as many young people as possible, making sure they have a safe space to call home.

“So we want to bring awareness to Helping hands and the youth that we serve not only in house but also in the community as well” said Redig.

The organization is always in need of extra helping hands and they could use more men volunteers.

“We need men who can uplift the men who we have at out organization so that when they leave this organization they’re leaving fulfilled and better and ready to start a future” said Biles.