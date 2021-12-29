Helpful advice for anyone with a New Years Resolution to get fit and exercise

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – It’s almost the new year and people around the world are already thinking about their New Year’s resolutions.

One resolution that people tend to gravitate toward is exercising more.

“It’s everyone’s goal. Everyone always starts out with wanting something new and something fresh,” said personal training director, Linda Henderson.

“We see a lot of people that come in and they just get really inspired. It’s just something about a brand new year coming in and people just want to get fit and look well for themselves and those are good goals to have” said general manager, Jamarques Hubbard.

While many people resolve to get fit, sometimes it’s a hard goal to keep. We spoke with our friends at Workout Anytime of Aiken to get some tips on setting up an exercise plan and sticking to it.

“Have realistic goals and what you want to do is make sure that you think about what your goals are; and when I mean realistic, everybody has that long term goal that they want to have. They want to have that perfect body that they think or desire in their mind, but we want to make sure that people understand that you can create shorter goals and those are really realistic and they can be achieved if you just put your mind to it and really learn,” said Hubbard.

Whether you’re going back to the gym or working out from home, starting an exercise routine can be a tough journey; but for some it’s all about taking that first step.

“Getting in here, at least coming in the front door, working out maybe three to four days a week, just to get started. Try all of the different equipment, kind of assess where you’re at, where we need to work on, things you need to learn,” said Henderson.

“You should always come in and stretch and warm up first and you can easily do a little bit of stretching and then get on the treadmill,” said Hubbard.

“Cardio is definitely really good to start off with. I would do maybe a little circuit training and full body workouts kind of to see where you are before you start lifting weights,” said Henderson.

If you’re one of the people who is setting a goal to work out this year, having a proper routine and realistic goals may help get you where you want to be.

“The truth of the matter is that all of the people that we aspire or that we look up to or that we look up to and wish we had their body, we’re more than capable to do the same things that they did. They had to start somewhere at some point,” said Hubbard.

The folks at Workout Anytime had a lot of tips and tricks for us. Linda Henderson gives a few cardio tips for if you’re just going back to the gym, and well as tips on proper weight lifting form.

For those of you staying home to work out, here’s a few at home exercises that are easy to do and can help you on your exercise journey. Check out their website for more information.