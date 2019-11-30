Help women in the CSRA get “Purses filled with Passion”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is looking to make sure women are prepared in spite of what their circumstances are.

It’s called “Purses Filled with Passion.” It’s a donation drive to ensure that each lady can walk away with a handbag, and a little bit of hope.

This has been a special passion for Deborah Brooks! She told Shawn that she always wanted to reach those in need, especially those women needing to rebuild, possibly displaced due to extenuating circumstances, or just to let them know they are not forgotten.

These ladies are in need of some simple necessities, and sometimes due to no fault of their own, they need a little compassion. Instead of walking away with just a bag, the women will walk away with an undeniable sense of pride.

Brooks joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the project.