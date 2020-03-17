Help needed to get those hungry in the CSRA some food

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Feeding the area’s large number of people who are hungry and in need can still happen amid the outbreak. Golden Harvest Food Bank made adjustments to accommodate its lunch crowd at The Masters Table on Fenwick Street. Executive Director Amy Breitmann said they usually seat 300 people a day inside the dining hall. But now, they are serving meals outside in to go boxes. Volunteers are coming in smaller groups now and working behind the scenes, making no contact with those being served.

Breitmann told us, “What we’re asking from the community is funds. We’re going to need money in order to respond to the tremendous need. We’re already seeing pantries and our partners across the 25 counties shut their doors. We’re going to need to bring food directly to people in no contact mobile markets.”

The first mobile market starts Wednesday. You can find that information here.

Community members and groups that want to help Golden Harvest Food Bank can take part in the following ways:

An online fundraiser for COVID-19 here.

A virtual food drive here.

A Facebook fundraiser here.