Help contribute to The Great Georgia Pollinator Census

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – On August 23rd and 24th, you have the chance to join Georgians from all over the state in helping record our pollinators.

You will record the number of pollinators that are currently living in your own backyard! Click here to find out how to sign up.

By going to the website, you will find a downloadable guide that will help you discover how to differentiate the affected insects. The guide will also show you how to submit the counts.

According to the website, you will need to look out for:

Carpenter Bees

Bumble Bees

Honey Bees

Small Bees

Wasps

Flies

Butterflies/Moths

Other Insects

Included on the website are instructions for building your very own nesting box for native bees, especially mason bees and leaf cutter bees.

After you go to the website and sign up to help, drop a picture of your findings in the comments section of this article!