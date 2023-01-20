AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Martika Jackson and her two children are a family on a mission. Through their business Shea Butter Empowerment and the Unlocked Keys Nonprofit Co. they’re making positive changes in the community.

“Shea Butter Empowerment is actually my kids’ business. Their brand is to empower our community to love ourselves through their t-shirts and doll collection. Through the Unlocked Keys Nonprofit organization, we also do back to school fundraising, nonprofit events, as well as just being a part of the community in different ways. We’ve done back to school events, we’ve fed the homeless in different parts of the community, we host a lot of different networking events, as well as partner with business organizations, and provide outlets for the youths as well,” said Jackson.

Shea Butter Empowerment has been around for two years and since then has grown tremendously. Now they’re teaming up with Paine College for their Hello 2023 fundraising event.

“This is our first annual charitable event. This is to provide donations for the big back-to-school event that we’re coordinating later on throughout the year. We’re going to have thirty vendors, bouncy houses, food trucks, we’re also going to have live entertainment, local youth dance teams, and gospel singers as well,” said Jackson

“It makes us feel good here at Paine College because one of our purpose at Paine College is to engage and educate our community, and this event gives the opportunity to bring the community together while partnering with our community,” said the Director of Auxiliary Services, Uzetta Gresham.

While the event plans to entertain those in attendance, for Jackson and her family it’s all about giving back.

“There’s a lot of kids in the poverty areas that definitely do need school supplies and I feel like there should be more non-profits being able to give back as well,” said Jackson.

The event takes place at the David and Betty C. Peterson Heal Complex at Paine College on Sunday, January 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s free and it’s a family-friendly event so everyone is invited to come out. Our goal is to celebrate 2023 and have that positive atmosphere where we’re pouring into the business owners, providing that space to feel comfortable, and we all feel like family, that’s the goal,” said Jackson.