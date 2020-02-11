Hefty donation given to Paine College helps pay off mortgage for new complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A hefty donation from a graduate is helping Paine College pay off the mortgage on the new athletic complex.

The Heal complex was built in 2013 at a cost of 8.5 million dollars.

Paine graduate, David Peterson, donated 1.8 million dollars to help the college pay for that complex.

Peterson says he’s doing for others as others did for him.

“If people hadn’t given, I probably wouldn’t have been able to come here,” says Peterson. “I probably wouldn’t have been a college grad and particularly for HBCU because at that time black kids counldn’t go to white schools.”

The school honored Peterson by putting his name on the building.