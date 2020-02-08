Heavy rain expected to cause flooding in the Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. – “The Clarks Hill and Thurmond Lake turned off for almost 24 hours. Very little water coming out, but that is soon going to change, so the river is quite high right now, and this is all just the creeks and the streams from the flooding we had locally, but here very soon we’ll start seeing water from the big lakes show up,” says Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Keeper.

The Army Corps of Engineers put out a notice that heavy rain is causing higher and faster-than-normal flows in the Savannah River.

The corps says it has reduced the water releasing from the J. Strom Thurmond Dam into the river in anticipation of more water contributing to the flooding issue.

Savannah River Keeper Tonya Bonitatibus says because Augusta is expecting more rain in the next couple of days, it raises concerns.

“Unfortunately that’s going to continue to fill the lakes. We can’t let those lakes get too full, because it can actually have issues with the dam, so that water is going to have to make it’s way through here, so I would expect that we will see very high water at least week on the Savannah River,” says Bonitatibus.

When flooding begins due to heavy rain fall, areas in risk of flooding will see the most damage.

“The amphitheater and the River Walk is made to flood, but we expect it to go underwater, the amphitheater first, which means not only will this area flood, but other places in North Augusta that are a little bit more low lining will also see water,” says Bonitatibus.

Bonitatibus encourages homeowners in a flood plane area to take action now .

“Along Stevens Creek, in South Carolina yesterday you had a couple of people that had water into their houses, so unfortunately the water will go where it wants to go, and if you’re in a flood plane area and you’ve flooded in the past it’s highly likely you’ll do so again,” says Bonitatibus.

Tonya Bonitatibus also says if Augusta does see a lot of rain, she urges the community to clean out their storm drains in their yard and neighborhood. Also, try to clear pinch points out in the creeks and stream areas.