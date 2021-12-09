Officer involved shooting in North Augusta on Georgia Avenue, suspects in custody

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety has responded to an officer involved shooting.

We’re told the incident happened in front of Gary’s Hamburgers on Georgia Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted from East Martintown Road and Georgia Avenue.

NAPS has requested SLED to assist with the investigation.

We’ve been informed that the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

Investigators say all suspects are in custody, no immediate danger to the public.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.