AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As temperatures continue to rise in the CSRA, so are the number of people coming to the hospital for the two major heat-related illnesses.

“I don’t see nearly all the patients that come in here, but I know there has been an uptake in the intake of patients with heat exhaustion and heat stroke recently,” said Dr. Courtney Pettiford. He is the Trauma Medical Director at Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta.

Both heat stroke and exhaustion increase our body’s internal temperature to dangerous levels but there are differences.

“Heat exhaustion is generally where your temperature is between 101 and 103. You may have excessive sweating, some nausea, maybe vomiting, your heart rate may be a little elevated,” said Pettiford.

“Heat stroke is a measure beyond heat exhaustion, and usually that’s about 103, 104 degrees Fahrenheit and above. And basically, you add in a mental component, which is confusion, you might be combatted, and you might pass out,” said Pettiford.

And she says anybody who spends time outside can become a victim.

“So, this can happen from infants to the elderly, and everybody in between. And you think it might not happen to you, but that’s exactly when it might happen,”

Pettiford says the best ways to treat heat exhaustion and stroke include wearing light clothing, taking breaks if you are in the heat, wearing sunscreen, and drinking plenty of cool fluids.

He also suggests making your schedule around the hottest times of the day if you will be outside throughout the day, and bringing someone with you in case you can’t reach out for help by yourself.