Hearing tonight for proposed Hale Foundation facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, January 6th, there will be a hearing regarding the construction of a substance abuse treatment facility in a residential neighborhood.

Right now, the Hale Foundation provides transitional programs for men who struggle with substance abuse at their facilities in Olde Town. The group wants to expand their services into the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Their plan is to build a new facility at a donated piece of property to help first responders that are struggling with addiction and many other problems.

Last fall, the City of Augusta struck down the Hale Foundation’s proposal to build a traditional rehab.

People who live in Green Meadows were worried about their property values, traffic, and safety if the facility were to be built.

The new proposal for the first responder specific rehab facility has support from Representative Jodi Lott and some Augusta commissioners but only time will tell what will happen next.

Cliff Richards, the Executive Director of the Hale Foundation said, “When you talk about alcohol and drug addiction, the people that suffer from that disease are kind of the outcasts of society. And although these first responders struggle sometimes with substance abuse, they need help. They need support.”

“We have a greater chance of dying by our own hands than by dying on the street performing our duties. And dealing with my substance issues and trying to deal with the trauma I dealt with as a first responder, we have found the more we talk about it and the more we educate our men and women that are first responders, that more and more are asking for help,” said local first responder Patrick Cullinan.

The hearing should begin around 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building after the Augusta Planning Commission meeting.