Health fair headed to Denmark Saturday

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — People of color are disproportionately affected when it comes to health care. One local organization is working to help change that.

A health fair is taking place today in Denmark, South Carolina

It’s being put on by a number of organizations, including Denmark Cares.

It’s from 12-3 p.m. at Victory Temple Church of God in Christ on Laurel Avenue.

There will be free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccines, dental education, and a lot more resources for you and your family.

Letitia Dowling joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.

