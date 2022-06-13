AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – For Dakota Kitchens, the death of 21-year-old Logan Etterle means the loss of a friend who was more like family.

“He was one of the best friends I ever had in my whole life,” Kitchens said.

Etterle was shot and killed on 10th and Broad St. early Sunday morning — his memorial stands in the place he took his last breath.

“I want him to be remembered as a hero,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens said Etterle was the kind of person who would always help someone else out and he said that’s exactly what he was doing when he was shot during an altercation in 2020 at a Circle K while trying to defend someone else.

“If he ever saw anybody who needed help or anything he was going to do his best to try to help them and be there for him. He would never walk by and see someone struggling without picking them up,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens said he wants people to remember Logan as what he was to him — a good person and a friend.

“I just want him to be remembered as the great guy that he was. Everybody that knows him knows what he was about and knows that he was a genuine person. You don’t meet a lot of people like him I can tell you that. We definitely lost a good one,” Kitchens said.

A balloon release for Logan will be held on 10th and Broad Street Tuesday at 7pm.

The shooting is still under investigation.