One South Carolina HBCU wants to reach more people hoping to arm themselves with degrees to get better jobs during this pandemic and inflation.

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – One South Carolina HBCU wants to reach more people hoping to arm themselves with degrees to get better jobs during this pandemic and inflation.

There’s a new way for students in Georgia and South Carolina to learn and it’s online at Voorhees University.

“We’re able to work at our own pace,” said Velvet Graham.

She is one of several students taking part in the school of graduate studies Masters of Education program. And she can go beyond the four walls, using her finger tips.

“We have dates set throughout the week, however, it gives us time throughout the week especially if we already have other fulltime jobs, or children, or families,” she explained.

While she said the Zoom experience gives her that in-person feeling, she actually gets to practice her profession in real time.

“This program also offers us the opportunity to, in return, teach three years at a high need base school district. And I’m able to give back to the community while this program is giving to me as well,” she said.

The rural school, located in Denmark, South Carolina offers support to pass the required teacher exam, Praxis and other alternative strategies built into the 14 month graduate teacher program.

Gwenda Richburg-Greene, Dean of Graduate Studies spoke with us about the purpose. She said they work to, “Ensure that we are to reach within and around all of those communities that are really impacted by this teacher shortage.”

The program started last year with less than 20 students online between graduate and undergraduate studies. One student, who only wants to go by Reginald, said he saw an opportunity to become a better entrepreneur and grabbed it.

“There’s so much rich history in people who have gone to HBCUs.”

With more than 120 students now signed on, the school hopes even more people can benefit, offering 18 undergrad programs and a certificate in cybersecurity.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Damara Hightower-Mitchell said, “There’s a real need for working adults to really have an opportunity to advance their careers and to get the type of education that they’ve always desired.”

For more information, visit here.