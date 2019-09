UPDATE: Stephanie Denise Simpkins has been located.

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – 55-year-old Stephanie Denise Simpkins was last seen on the 3200 block of Brandywine Dr. at 7:00am Wednesday.

Simpkins was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers. Her mental state may be altered due to a mental disability.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.