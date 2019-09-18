Have you seen Dorian the rescue dog?

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -The search is on for a rescue dog NewsChannel 6 first told you about last week.

Dorian, the dog rescued with a severe injury, escaped from his foster home this morning.

Dorian was rescued by members of the Dog Networking Agents last week after several days of coaxing by rescue staff members.

A physician with the Still Burn Center, Dr. James Collins, operated on Dorian last week to place a skin graft over the injury on the top of his head.

According to a Facebook post by rescue members, they believe Dorian is currently trying to get back to the original area where he was found.

Dorian is micro chipped and wearing the collar seen in the attached picture, however rescuers say he is very skittish at the moment and would like for anyone who sees Dorian to please message them on their Facebook page, which can be found here.

Location – Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SCAt 7 30 am today, Dorian pushed the latch on the storm door of his foster… Posted by Dog and Cat Networking Agents on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Dedicated members of the Dog Networking Agents hope that because of the special bond Dorian shares with his foster mom, that he will be found soon and found in good condition.