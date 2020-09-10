This Sunday, April 5, 2020, letter shows a Census form mailed to a resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Have you responded to the 2020 Census yet?

Responding to the Census improves your community through the funding of schools, health clinics, roads, highways and even fire departments.

Results from the Census determine how much money in federal funding is allotted to states annually. They also determine how many seats in Congress are given to each state.

Don’t worry, your information is only used to create statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau, by law, must keep your information confidential.

CLICK HERE to respond to the 2020 Census today!

LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS