Have some summer fun at the Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s that time of year again! Come on out to the Augusta Canal for some summer fun.

The Augusta Canal is offering some great summer fun options! Enjoy an hour and fifteen minute music cruise down the river, come explore Augusta Canal Discovery Center and if you are a teacher, come enjoy a free boat tour during the month of July.

If you plan on enjoying a music cruise, you are welcome to bring aboard your own snacks and beverages. Reservations are required. Adult admission is $27 and $25 for seniors 60+, military members and students. If you would like to reserve a spot, please call 706-823-0440 x4.

Below are dates and times of cruises:

June 4, 2021 – Art of Expression performs jazz/ R&B for the 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. cruise.

June 11, 2021 – Double “D” performs classic acoustic rock for the 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. cruise.

June 18, 2021 : Will McCranie performs Southern(ish) Pop/Rock for the 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. cruise.

June 19, 2021 : In a salute to piano greats, Jeremy Froebel performs for the 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. cruise.

June 25, 2021: Karen Gordon performs Blues, Pop, & Jazz Eclectic music for the 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. cruise.

If you want to check out the Augusta Canal Discovery Center, the summer hours for July-August are Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 am – 4:30 pm with Heritage Boat Tours at 10:00 am and 11:30 am. Heritage/Civil Boat Tours are at 1:30. The Discovery Center is located at 1450 Greene St. Augusta, Ga 30901 – for GPS use, 400 Blome Ln.

In July, boat tours are free for teachers, plus one guest. Educators are asked to bring a school badge, name tag or ID Card to the Discovery Center ticket desk.

For questions, please call 706-823-0440 x4.