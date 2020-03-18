Have any questions about COVID-19? Dial 311

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is working with the Georgia Department of Health to answer questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic for concerned citizens.

The state of Georgia has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This may leave people with questions and concerns over the virus.

The Department of Pubic Health, The East Central Health District, and Augusta 311 have partnered together to help answer your questions about the virus. Just dial 311 from 8:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please click this link.

LATEST NEWS STORIES