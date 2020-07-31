Harlem’s 2020 Oliver Hardy Festival canceled

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – The Oliver Hardy Festival is not going to happen this year.

The big event was scheduled for October 3. City leaders made the decision Thursday night, July 30, at a special called meeting.

The 2020 festival would have been the thirty-second.

Hardy was born in Harlem in 1892 and is known for being one half of the comedy act ‘Laurel and Hardy.’

Harlem leaders said they’re still hopeful.

“You know, we chose to see the cup as half full instead of half empty, so we’re optimistic. But for this year, no Oliver Hardy,” said Brett Cook, City Manager.

Although the festival is canceled, the Laurel and Hardy Museum is open.