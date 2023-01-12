HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive in a home in Harlem early Thursday morning.

At 2:55 a.m., the Harlem Police Department and Harlem Fire Department responded to a home on Village Run in reference to CPR being performed on a child. Authorities rendered aid to the boy until EMS arrived.

According to the Columbia County Coroner’s Office, the child’s death occurred during a co-sleeping event, the second in Columbia County in recent weeks, and from the Coroner’s Office standpoint, bears no signs of criminal intent. The Sheriff’s Office concurred with the Coroner’s Office findings.

The boy was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The final outcome of the death investigation is pending autopsy results, according to both the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.